Arsenal linked with former Rangers star as Unai Emery plans transfer moves for January

Arsenal have been linked with a stunning move for former Rangers defender Joe Worrall, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has played 18 times for Forest this season, and is valued at £5.4 million according to Transfermarkt.

His contract at the City Ground runs until June 2022, but the Gunners are understood to be dispatching a scout to Forest's Championship clash with QPR tonight - managed by ex-Gers boss Mark Warburton - to run the rule over Worrall.

The former England Under-21 international has put in a series of sturdy performances for Sabri Lamouchi's outfit, but came in for some flak during his loan spell in Scotland for his inconsistency.

However, he impressed in many big games, including in the Europa League and against Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has seen his side ship 19 goals in 13 games, with just seven teams in the English Premier League conceding more. The Gunners are without a win in their last five matches and sit eighth in the table.

Worrall was reportedly the subject of a £10 million bid from Burnley in January 2018.