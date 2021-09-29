'Are we not into life?' - Steven Gerrard hits back at Rangers critics as he shoots down question over current form

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists he is satisfied with the progression of his team so far this season. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

By general consensus, the Scottish champions have been less than consistently impressive since returning to competitive action at the end of July.

They were knocked out of the Champions League at their first qualifying hurdle with a 4-2 aggregate defeat by Malmo and have dropped five points in their first seven league games. It took them 24 games to drop as many league points last season.

But Rangers are still top of the Premiership by a point, into the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup and in the group stage of the Europa League for a fourth consecutive season where they face Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic on Thursday night.

The Ibrox squad have also had to contend with significant disruption through injuries and Covid-related issues.

Gerrard has expressed his contentment with the progress of his team and took issue with a suggestion they are still waiting for a complete performance in order to kick themselves into life.

“Are we not into life?,” replied Gerrard. “Being top of the league is not into life? Is that not to your liking?

“Last season has gone. You are comparing my team to last season. That’s on you, not on me.

“I’m okay with how things are going. I see loads of life on a daily basis. I see loads of good players competing for positions.

“We are top of the league and looking forward to a top of the table clash at the weekend (against second placed Hibs at Ibrox). If we win that, we are in a real good place going into the second international break.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to the game tomorrow. We’ve got good players available and there’s been parts of our performance full of life.

“But I said, and I’ve been openly honest, that I still feel there’s more to come and when it does, we’ll be a real good team to watch.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.