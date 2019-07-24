Are Rangers finished in the transfer market? Director of football provides key insight

Rangers director of football Mark Allen has revealed the club are "pretty much done" in the transfer market.

READ MORE: ‘Things can happen in football’ - Rangers captain James Tavernier responds to Newcastle United link

Mark Allen has provided a transfer update. Picture: SNS

The club have recruited eight players so far, in contrast to the 14 signed 12 months ago as Steven Gerrard transformed the Ibrox squad.

Speaking to Rangers TV, Allen offered insight into the clubs plans for the remainder of the window.

Any incomers will only be special players, such as Ryan Kent who the club remain keen on.

Liverpool are yet to decide on the player's future with his involvement in pre-season.

"The transfer window closes in the early September this year so we’ll go right to the wire," he said.

"If we think there’s something out there that can add to what we’ve already got and will make us better then my job is to make the case to the board to see where we get to.

"I think it’s fair to say we’re pretty much done, we’ll always be looking to fine tune and what I will say is we’ll take it to the wire before we make that decision."

READ MORE: With Celtic valuing Kieran Tierney at £25m, how much is James Tavernier worth to Rangers?

Scotland, for the second summer running, will remain open for transfer business until the start of September, while the Premier League and Championship window closes on 5 August.

Allen, however, has noted that the club are more open to the European market than has been the case in previous seasons.

Not only in terms of recruitment but in moving players on with the squad still bloated.

"Look at the end of the day we know that the English window closes," Allen said. "Europe is still open and that is a good playground for us in terms of talent, and either bringing in or bringing out.

"I think it's mixed. The pressure really is more on the English clubs because they only have a certain amount of time to do their shopping.

He added: "The manager has sat down with every player and made them clear in where he sees them fitting and the parts they’ll play.

"There will be some who are surplus to that and our job is to make sure they find the next step for them as well."