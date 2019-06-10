Are Rangers about to seal a deal for fans' favourite Ryan Kent from Liverpool?

Have your say

Rangers fans' hopes of seeing Ryan Kent in the light blue once more could come to fruition.

The Ibrox club are on the verge of completing another loan deal for the Liverpool winger, according to the Daily Mail.

Ryan Kent could be heading back to Ibrox. Picture: SNS

On Sunday there were reports that Leeds United had entered the race for the 22-year-old as they look to strengthen their team to win promotion to the Premier League.

Liverpool are looking to raise funds but selling a host of fringe players this summer. Kent has been touted as a possible £12million sale.

However, Steven Gerrard's connection with the club could land favourably with Rangers.

Kent's performances saw him become a fans' favourite at Ibrox and win the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.

He scored six goals in 43 appearances.