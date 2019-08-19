Are Celtic and Rangers preparing to offload unused duo?

There are two players at Celtic and Rangers with large question marks hanging over them.

The Betfred Cup last-16 ties over the weekend poured more doubt over the futures of Scott Sinclair at Parkhead and Borna Barisic at Ibrox.

Neither featured for their respective sides against lower league opposition with the former not even making the Celtic squad for the extra-time win over Dunfermline Athletic.

Sinclair has played just 56 minutes of football this season so far and has been left out of the 18 by Neil Lennon in both Champions League qualifying matches with Cluj.

The Englishman, who had his contracted extended by a year, has been linked with a move away this summer with both Derby County and Preston North End expressing an interest according to reports.

Lennon suggested last month that he hoped the player would remain at the club.

He said: "It’s just a little difficult period for Scott, but it’s still so early.

“A player of that experience is always handy to have around, he’s got a great goal record and he’s had a great time at Celtic.

"We don’t want him to go, that’s for sure."

Yet, since arriving back at he club in February to take over from Brendan Rodgers, Lennon has started Sinclair just six times.

The 30-year-old has hit 61 goals in under 170 games for the club.

Over at Ibrox, it appeared Croatian international Barisic would be on his way out this summer after being played just once in the final eight league games.

Boss Steven Gerrard admitted that the player had difficulties with Scottish football and there were issues with his attitude.

Barisic, who has been linked with a move to France, worked throughout his time off and worked his way back into the first-team fold, starting the first league match and first European qualifier. Yet, he has not played in the last four fixtures.

Right-footed Jon Flanagan and utility player Andy Halliday have been preferred which has led to fans pondering whether the club need a new left-back.

It becomes difficult to move the players on with the English market shut for incoming business.