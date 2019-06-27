'Another top player joining Rangers' - Joe Aribo completes his move to Ibrox

Rangers have announced the signing of midfielder Joe Aribo.

The 22-year-old joins from Championship side Charlton Athletic on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.

A host of clubs, including Celtic and sides from the Bundesliga, were keen on the player but he opted to move to Ibrox.

Aribo received criticism from Charlton boss Lee Bowyer for making the move north but Rangres boss Steven Gerrard believes he can turn into a top player in Scotland.

He told the club's official website: “There were a lot of clubs in for Joe around Europe, in the Premier League and the Championship. There was a lot of interest in him but for me it’s just another top player joining Rangers.

“We’re confident we can turn Joe into an even better player and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“He’s still young and we firmly believe there is a lot to come from him, but we need to be patient in order to allow him to continue his development and to improve as a player with the club.”

Aribo hit 10 goals to help Charlton into the Championship and Gerrard reckons he will add something different to the team.

“He’s mobile, dynamic, can burst past a player and create and score goals," he explained. "There is room for him to develop but he’ll give us something we’ve not got in the midfield department.

“He’s left footed, which is something we don’t have in our midfield at the moment so he’ll give us more balance. We have a good midfield but currently we don’t have a player with Joe’s characteristics.

“He is tall, athletic and quick. He’s a box-to-box player and is not afraid to open the door when he gets around the box and he can unlock defences."

The player is expected to join up with new team-mates at their training base in Portugal today (Thursday).