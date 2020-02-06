'Announce Matt Polster contract extension and golf membership' - Fans react to Rangers announcing partnership with Donald Trump hotel

Fans of Rangers have been reacting to the news that the Ibrox club has struck a partnership deal with the Trump Turnberry hotel in South Ayrshire.





Among the benefits of the agreement will be the hosting of the club's annual Golf Day on the resort's iconic Ailsa Course.

Gers Managing Director Stewart Robertston said: “We’re delighted to partner with Turnberry as it provides us with an iconic luxury venue with a rich heritage for club events, including our hugely popular corporate golf days. Turnberry, like Rangers, has a great history and tradition in sport and is one of the most iconic Scottish brands, widely recognised around the world.”

Turnberry general manager Ralph Porciani added: “Turnberry and Rangers boast rich sporting legacies, each playing a significant role in the history of Scottish sport. Therefore, this felt like a natural partnership and an exciting way to kick off 2020."

The announcement led to fans poking fun at the link up, with one supporter tweeting: "Excellent, feel free to invest in the club if you want good chap."

William Townsley tagged in American defender Matt Polster and tweeted: "Make right-backs great again."

Another was dismayed: "Who thought this was a good idea? Did we wait until Trump was cleared at his impeachment trial to announce this? Terrible PR misstep."

Ally (and many, many others) tweeted: "Make Rangers great again" while another implored the club to "Announce Matt Polster contract extension and golf membership".

Rick Swan said: "Not impressed. He’s a loathsome individual whose views do not sit well with the club's new social inclusion policy and agenda."

Another supporter tweeted: "State of the Union, Bears" while @RangersBlue4 added: "Wonderful news. Always liked Mr Trump, hope to see him at Ibrox when Glasgow hosts the environment conference all leaders are attending."