Allan McGregor 'screaming down my neck': how Rangers defenders learn their trade

Rangers defender Calvin Bassey celebrates at full-time after his team's 1-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road on Wednesday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

But as he looks to establish himself as a regular in the Ibrox side’s back four, 21-year-old Bassey wouldn’t have it any other way.

“You get used to it, to be fair,” he says with a grin. “Greegsy, all jokes aside, is a wonderful guy and a top player. He just tries to help.

“The way he says things, it might look like he is screaming down my neck but he is just trying to help me and what he’s saying is all good information.

“He is almost like a coach on the pitch. He has done it for many years and experienced a lot. Greegsy’s fine!”

Although primarily signed as a left-back when he joined Rangers from Leicester City in the summer of 2020, Bassey’s ability to move into central defence was another reason for his recruitment to the first team squad.

He is relishing his current role there as he deputises for Leon Balogun who was injured in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat against Hibs at Hampden.

It has provided Bassey with a timely opportunity to impress new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

“You see the game from a different angle and the passing lines are different,” he added. “Positioning is different but I have experienced players and internationals around me.

“I have the likes of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Greegsy and Borna Barisic and they have all helped me out. Every game and every day is just a learning experience for me.

“I think the new boss has been amazing. As players you just have to adapt and we have really enjoyed it.

“When there is someone new in the building you want to give your best. I was in and out of the team before but now it is a clean slate for everyone. You want to show how good you are and what you can give.

“He has taken the level in training up and hopefully we are showing that in our performances.

“I will play anywhere the manager wants me. Being young, you need to build trust. I think playing different positions helps me get better as a player.”

