Alfredo Morelos will not be sold in January - Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson gives 'categorical' assurance

New Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson insists the club do not have to sell prized assets like Alfredo Morelos in January.

Manager Steven Gerrard has already declared he is "100 per cent sure" the Colombian will be going nowhere when the transfer window opens at the end of next month.

But with the Ibrox club facing a £10 million funding gap for this season having recently posted an annual loss of £11.3m, there have been calls for the club to cash in on the 22-goal striker.

However, when asked if he could give a categorical assurance the club did not have to cash in on its biggest assets, Wilson replied: "Categorically. We want our best players to stay here as long as they possibly can. We understand that like every other club in world football that there comes a point when players have to move on to something else for a variety of reasons.

Former Falkirk, Huddersfield, Watford and Southampton chief Wilson was appointed last month to replace outgoing director of football Mark Allen.

The 36-year-old was initially approached about taking on the role before Allen was hired but turned down the chance to return to Scotland.

However, he insists much has changed in the two years since knocking back Gers' first attempt to secure his services.

He said: "I think Steven has done a wonderful job so far and there's a long way to go.

"He's someone I'm excited to work with to continue on that journey here. The club feels in a really strong position.

"Credit to Mark for the work he did before I got here. I think the club is in a stronger place today."