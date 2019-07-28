Alfredo Morelos urged to declare commitment to Rangers amid transfer speculation

Steven Gerrard has urged Alfredo Morelos to publicly declare if he wants to stay at Rangers amid continued speculation over the striker’s future.

The 23-year-old Colombian international has been linked with AC Milan, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Bordeaux and Eintracht Frankfurt this summer but Rangers have yet to receive any firm notice of interest in the player.

Morelos, who is under contract until 2023, joined Rangers two years ago but has never faced the media in either pre- or post-match conferences in that time.

Gerrard revealed he would like his top scorer from last season to front up and indicate the strength of his ongoing commitment to Rangers.

“Alfredo is a huge part of what we are trying to do here,” said Gerrard. “Instead of me answering this question every single press conference, I’m going to do everything I can to put Alfredo in front of you guys.

“Then you can ask him the question whether he wants to be part of this going forward. I can only say I want him to be part of it. The decision lands with Alfredo.

“I’m sure now that he has been in this country two or three years, he knows ‘Yes’ and ‘No’.

“So can we have Alfredo up here please to stop me having to answer the question every time. I’ll do my best for you.”

Gerrard was speaking after Rangers wrapped up their programme of pre-season friendlies by defeating Derby County 1-0 at Ibrox through Nikola Katic’s 83rd-minute header.

Their bid to dethrone eight-in-a-row Premiership champions Celtic kicks off at Kilmarnock on Sunday and Gerrard is satisfied they are in good shape for the challenge ahead.

“I’m very pleased and proud of their efforts through pre-season,” he said. “But now it’s time to get themselves ready. They’ve got seven days to get ready domestically for a huge season.

“But pre-season has been successful. We’ve only conceded one goal and had some good tests here in Marseille, Blackburn and Derby.

“Twelve months on, it’s only natural to have a better feel for the challenges that are going to come your way.

“I’m very much a person who tries to analyse and learn from my mistakes. I know my staff are doing everything they can to learn from where we went wrong last season, where we misjudged.

“You hope your players are professional enough to do the same. So, of course, we are more prepared in terms of knowing what is coming. But the difficult thing is to go and prove we have improved, that we are a better team and have progressed.”