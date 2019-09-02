Alfredo Morelos to stay at Rangers as Galatasaray pull out of deal for Colombian

Alfredo Morelos will be staying at Rangers after the latest team to be linked with a move for the Colombian have pulled out of any deal to sign the striker.

READ MORE: Celtic to move for £12.5m EPL star, Rangers receive Morelos transfer boost, defender to leave Parkhead for rivals, Gerrard hits out at star, players to exit Ibrox - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill



Alfredo Morelos will be staying at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

Last last week the Turkish giants were reported to have the 23-year-old on a shortlist to improve their forward options.

He featured alongside countryman Radamel Falcao and Moussa Konate, who has been linked with Rangers as a replacement for Morelos if he were to leave.

However, Galatasaray completed the signing of ex-Manchester United, Atletico Madird and Monaco striker Falcao with Brighton striker Florin Andone also making the move to Turkey.

On Sunday around 25,000 fans welcomed Falcao to Istanbul.

It therefore means there will be no last-gasp bid from Galatasaray for Morelos, who started Sunday's Old Firm defeat to Celtic on the bench.

Speaking ahead of the match at Ibrox, Steven Gerrard said: "We made it pretty clear that nothing major will be happening in the last week of the window in terms of major outgoings because it is so difficult to replace in the short-term."

The Rangers boss does expect out of favour players to leave, however.

READ MORE: Gerrard gets it wrong, imperious Jullien, rubbish refereeing, awesome Edouard, pressure and champion’s message - six things we learned from Rangers 0-2 Celtic