Alfredo Morelos to Marseille? French side want Rangers ace to replace Mario Balotelli

Marseille could rekindle their interest in Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos - as they look to source a replacement for Mario Balotelli.

The Italian international is almost certainly on his way out of the Ligue 1 club, despite scoring seven goals in nine games since arriving at the Orange Velodrome in January.

Alfreod Morelos has been linked - again - with Marseille. Picture: SNS Group

The former Liverpool and Manchester City forward is being linked with a return to his homeland and Marseille’s director of football - former Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta - is believed to have identified the Colombian ace as a potential signing, according to reports in France.

Marseille were keen on Morelos last summer, and are understood to have offered Rangers £5 million for the former HJK Helsinki hitman - but les Olympiens would likely have to table a far bigger offer to tempt Rangers after 29 goals in all competitions this term.

The 22-year-old has received five red cards this season, but recently signed a new and improved deal keeping him at Ibrox until 2023, amid reports linking him with teams in England, France, Turkey and Germany.

Morelos himself hinted at a summer exit during an interview in his homeland, with a view to testing himself at a higher level. He has spoken about his desire to experience playing in the English Premier League.

If Marseille are keen on Morelos, they may have to shell out five times what they offered last summer - Light Blues managing director Stewart Robertson has compared him to former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, who joined Lyon in a £19.8 million move last summer.