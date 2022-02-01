Alfredo Morelos situation branded 'harsh' after Rangers striker given Colombia cold shoulder

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was left out of the Colombia squad in last week's defeat to Peru. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Morelos had been recalled by the country after showing he had returned to form for the Ibrox side. Although it meant missing a crucial title clash with Celtic, Rangers had little say in the matter.

It was therefore slightly dismaying to learn that Morelos had not even been named among the substitutes for the 1-0 defeat to Peru on Friday night. The squad for the clash with Argentina tonight (Tuesday) had not been announced when Van Bronkhorst spoke at his pre-match press briefing yesterday but it was possible to tell the manager was already miffed by Morelos’ treatment, particularly when it meant missing such important fixtures.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker was absent as Rangers dropped two points against Ross County in Dingwall on Saturday.

“Obviously you don’t want to lose players in the season but we have to respect the rules in the FIFA calendar,” said Van Bronckhorst. “As a club, we cannot do anything. It is a pity for him, and also for us as a club, that he is not even in the squad.

“He has been two weeks away but not featured in the games. I don’t know if he will be in the squad for the Argentina game.

“To not have him in the squad and Morelos not having minutes with his country, it is very harsh, especially for Morelos himself.”