Seagulls, trawlers and an oft-misunderstood Eric Cantona were called to mind by some over Alfredo Morelos’ enigmatic recent social media post that the Rangers forward captioned: ‘Don't give up. Sometimes the last key is the one that opens the door.’

Alfredo Morelos has spent time on the bench under Michael Beale.

Ibrox manager Michael Beale was not one of them. “I don’t think he is ever going to go down the philosopher route,” he said of the Colombian potentially taking a leaf out of the Cantona playbook with a seemingly inscrutable aphorism. “Maybe he is waiting for the last key to a nice door he is looking to find in there.” Morelos’ has not unlocked any real clues to his career intentions as he enters the closing months of his current Rangers deal, and only this week denied reports he had signed a pre-contract agreement with Sevilla. But despite the intense interest in the future, fitness and form of a forward whose days in Scotland can only but feel numbered, Beale isn’t concerned inevitable offers will prove wholly distracting for the player. A man whose commitment is being constantly questioned as it is.

“On a personal level, we get on really well,” said the 42-year-old. “I spoke to him after the [Raith Rovers cup] game [last Sunday] and he wanted to assure me there was no truth in that [about Sevilla]. Obviously he wants to play, continue playing, and do well. He doesn’t want this to get in the way of selection, and it won’t do. As long as the communication is honest and pure, you keep moving forward. These boys, if they want to get the offer – either here or elsewhere – they need to play well, train well, stay fit. There is no way players get to play for a club our size without the right mentality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad