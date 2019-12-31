Alfredo Morelos: Police probe alleged racist abuse hurled at Rangers striker by Celtic fans

Police Scotland has confirmed a probe into alleged racist abuse hurled at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during Sunday's Old Firm clash with Celtic.





The Ibrox side claimed the Colombian international had been targeted by some home supporters following his sending-off in injury time of the match, which the Gers won 2-1.

The 23-year-old was subjected to jeers from Celtic fans as he made his way from the Parkhead pitch, to which he responded by making a throat-slitting gesture.

Shouts of "Orange b******" and "H** b******" can be heard in a video filmed from the home section as Morelos left the field of play which was posted online in the aftermath of the Ladbrokes Premiership clash.

A Rangers spokesman said: "We believe Alfredo was racially abused and we would expect now that all measures will be taken to identify and deal with those responsible."

The Parkhead club responded with a statement which read: "We are aware of the gestures made by the player towards Celtic supporters.

"We have received no reports of any racial abuse but would fully investigate any should these be brought to our attention."

The Sun reports that cops are now investigating the incident, with a statement reading: "We can confirm we are investigating a complaint of racist chants directed at a Rangers player at the Celtic vs Rangers SPFL match on Sunday, 29 December, 2019.

"Enquiries are ongoing."