Alfredo Morelos 'must be Europa League player of the season', insists Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard paid tribute to striker Alfredo Morelos after the Colombian's goal fired the Ibrox side to the knock-out stages of the Europa League.

The 23-year-old, who missed a glut of chances in Sunday's League Cup final and saw a penalty saved by Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster, fired home the opening goal on the half-hour mark against Young Boys, and could have had more.

His first-half strike was, incredibly, his 14th goal of the competition so far, prompting Gerrard to single him out for special praise.

"He is a born goalscorer," the Light Blues boss said after the match.

"Some days, he won't score - he's human.

"But in this competition, he must be player of the season so far. I'm not surprised he bounced back tonight."