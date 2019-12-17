Alfredo Morelos makes UEFA history and equals Lionel Messi and Ruud van Nistelrooy as Rangers talisman breaks record

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has broken a UEFA record by becoming the first player to score 14 goals before Christmas in a European campaign.





Morelos had already entered the history books in this year's Europa League competition after top-scoring in the qualifying rounds with eight goals, and his six strikes in the group matches took him onto 14 - with the possibility of breaking further records.

The 23-year-old is already in joint-sixth for the most goals scored in a UEFA men's club competition season and requires five more to topple one of his countrymen.

The Colombian internationalist could snatch the overall record for goals scored in a single UEFA men's club competition season from Radamel Falcao, who tops the list with 18 goals for Porto during the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League.

Cristiano Ronaldo appears three times in the top five with 17 goals for Real Madrid during the 2013/14 Champions League and 16 for the same team in the 2015/16 Champions League.

Germany legend Jurgen Klinsman and Ronaldo are tied on 15 goals; the former for his haul for Bayern Munich in the 1995/96 UEFA Cup while the Portuguese forward hit the same number for Real in the 2017/18 Champions League.

Morelos is tied with Jose Altafini (AC Milan, 1962/63 European Champion Clubs' Cup), Lothar Emmerich (Borussia Dortmund, 1965/66 European Cup Winners' Cup), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke, 2011/12 Champions League), Lionel Messi (Barcelona, 2011/12 Champions League), Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United, 2002/03 Champions League) and John Wark (Ipswich Town, 1980/81 UEFA Cup) on 14 goals.

Rangers were drawn to face Braga of Portugal in the Europa League round of 32, and Morelos will hope to continue his goalscoring exploits against Ricardo Sá Pinto's outfit.