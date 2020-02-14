Alfredo Morelos: Kilmarnock probe claims of alleged racist abuse of Rangers striker

Kilmarnock have launched a probe into claims of alleged racial abuse targeting Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian internationalist featured as the Light Blues suffered a 2-1 defeat in Ayrshire on Wednesday night, with one fan reporting that someone close to them in a section housing home supporters branded the 23-year-old a "black *******" as he took a throw-in.

According to The Sun, the supporter said: "Heard someone near me shout black ******* at Morelos when he took a throw in there, get that racist garbage to **** and don't come back to Rugby Park until you can behave like a decent human.

"Killie fans are better than that. [I] would have called it out if I knew who it was."

Footage has appeared on Twitter in which the alleged abuse can be heard.

Kilmarnock said in a statement that the club "wholeheartedly condemns any form of racism and anyone found to be involved in incidents of this nature will be immediately banned from Rugby Park".

A spokesperson added: "If anyone has any information then we would encourage them to come forward."