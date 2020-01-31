Alfredo Morelos car incident: Man charged after Rangers striker's vehicle 'tampered with'

A man has been charged over a "tampering" incident involving a car belonging to Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

A police probe was launched earlier this week after a man was found under the Colombian player's vehicle, which was in a secure car park, on Tuesday.

A slate-grey Lamborghini was taken away by officers for further examination on Wednesday.

Police have now confirmed a man has been charged in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Police have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man in connection with an alleged breach of the peace following an incident involving a vehicle at a secured car park in Glasgow on Tuesday, 28 January, 2020."