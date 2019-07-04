Alfredo Morelos absent from Rangers' win over TNS amid transfer rumours

Alfredo Morelos wasn't involved as Rangers defeated Welsh side TNS in a closed-doors game at the Hummel Training Centre yesterday.





Jermain Defoe scored the only goal of the game as the Ibrox side won 1-0, but the Colombian striker was conspicuous by his absence.

While some reports claimed the hitman was nursing a knock picked up in a previous match against Mansfield, the 22-year-old was linked with French top-flight side Lille earlier this week, and there are suggestions the former HJK striker could be the subject of a hefty bid from an unnamed English Premier League side.

Morelos has been linked with numerous clubs in England, France, Germany and Turkey, with Newcastle the most recent suitors south of the Border.

The player has admitted he harbours aspirations of playing in the English Premier League and could make the switch if the money is right.