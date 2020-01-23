Alfredo Morelos 'a target for Spanish giants' as La Liga side weighs up bid for Rangers striker

La Liga giants Sevilla are understood to be weighing up a move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Sky Sports claims the Spaniards, who are on the lookout for a new striker, have identified the Colombian internationalist as a potential recruit.

Morelos has bagged 28 goals in all competitions so far this season and his form has seen him linked with a host of top clubs including Internazionale in Italy, and a string of teams in England, with Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly keen.

Sevilla gave the green light for former West Ham and Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez to join MLS side LA Galaxy earlier this month and are believed to be considering a move for the 23-year-old.

Rangers inidicated last month that their star striker was not for sale at any price, with chairman Dave King stating that not even £40 million would be enough to tempt the Ibrox side to part company with the former HJK Helsinki forward.

However, Morelos has repeatedly expressed a desire to go as high as he can in football and the prospect of playing in the Spanish top flight could appeal - and Sevilla may test Rangers' resolve this month.