AC Milan 'scout Rangers star' as Italian giants consider transfer offer

Alfredo Morelos has been watched by Italian giants AC Milan, according to the Evening Times.
Scouts from the Serie A side have been in attendance to view the Colombian during the recent Europa League ties against St Joseph's and Progres Niederkorn.
They are now considering whether to make a move for the striker, who finished as the top scorer in the Scottish top flight last season.
Morelos has been linked with a number of clubs over the summer, including Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Rangers are desperate to hold on to the player as they look to make a run at the Ladbrokes Premiership title this season and have placed a £20 million asking price on his head.
Milan recently hired new boss Marco Giampaolo to replace former Ibrox midfielder Rino Gattuso.
