AC Milan 'scout Rangers star' as Italian giants consider transfer offer

Alfredo Morelos has been watched by Italian giants AC Milan, according to the Evening Times.

Scouts from the Serie A side have been in attendance to view the Colombian during the recent Europa League ties against St Joseph's and Progres Niederkorn.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

They are now considering whether to make a move for the striker, who finished as the top scorer in the Scottish top flight last season.

Morelos has been linked with a number of clubs over the summer, including Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Rangers are desperate to hold on to the player as they look to make a run at the Ladbrokes Premiership title this season and have placed a £20 million asking price on his head.

Milan recently hired new boss Marco Giampaolo to replace former Ibrox midfielder Rino Gattuso.

