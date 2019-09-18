Aberdeen star better than Alfredo Morelos reckons Scotland international as Celtic target bargain signing

Have your say

The Aflredo Morelos or Odsonne Edouard debate. Scottish football's Lionel Messi or Cristinao equivalent.

A Scottish international has had his say and ended up comparing the Rangers forward to an Aberdeen rival. Meanwhile, Celtic have targeted a bargain signing, while a Premiership manager has been linked with a switch to Hearts. The live blog will have all the latest news, transfer speculation and more. Refresh or hit F5 for updates.

Alfredo Morelos is equal to Sam Cosgrove, Kilmarnock defender Stephen O'Donnell has said.

Speaking on Sportsound, the Scotland international was discussing the merits of Celtic ace Odsonne Edouard.

O'Donnell placed the Rangers and Aberdeen forwards behind the Celtic striker.

He said: ""I'd probably say Edouard. I think when he is on song he has got everything.

"He is tall, athletic, his quality on the ball, dribbling. Everything about him. He looks like a top player.

"Equally, the two - Morelos and Cosgrove. There is a lot of good strikers in the league."

Stephen Robinson is reported to be on a shortlist of candidates to replace Craig Levein at Hearts.

It is also being reported by the Scottish Sun that he could interest Hibernian.

The Northern Irishman has built his third squad at Fir Park and has a reputation for improving players, whether it is signings from England or young talent emerging from the Motherwell academy.

Both Craig Levein and Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom are under pressure after poor starts to the season.