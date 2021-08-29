Aberdeen chief confirms signing of ex-Rangers star, Dundee boss on link with Leigh Griffiths, Hibs near new defender, Odsonne Edouard transfer latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Dons sign defender
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has revealed the club have signed David Bates. The former Rangers defender will arrive from Hamburg. Cormack confirmed the Dons are “just waiting for paperwork [to] return from Germany to make it official”.
Griffiths to Dundee latest
Dundee boss James McPake held his cards close to his chest over a potential move for Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths. After the Motherwell clash he said: "I've been linked with move for a lot of players. The transfer window is getting ready to shut and I'll be linked with a move for maybe three, four, five or six players. I'm not going to stand and say what we're looking for but, yes, we're hoping to do business."
McGinn blow
Scotland have suffered a huge blow ahead of the World Cup qualifiers next month with John McGinn ruled out of the Denmark clash in Copenhagen. The Aston Villa midfielder has tested positive for Covid. It is hoped he will be out of isolation on Thursday and can therefore feature against Moldova and Austria.
Hibs near signing
Jack Ross is on the verge of adding Nathan Wood to his Hibs squad. The Middlesbrough defender watched the team defeat Livingston at Easter Road on Saturday and is expected to complete his loan move on Monday. Ross also revealed he is keen to add at least one more attacking player before the close of the window on Tuesday night. He said: “Jamie Murphy’s injury may determine whether we do more than one or who that might be. We are getting to the end of the window but, certainly, one more would help us.”
Edouard latest
Odsonne Edouard is set to leave Celtic before the end of the transfer window. Five clubs from around Europe are after the French striker – Everton, Crystal Palace, Bordeaux, Rubin Kazan and Brighton. However, manager Ange Postecoglou revealed he has no issues about playing Edouard against Rangers even if it was to be his farewell game. The Celtic boss said: “No one can tell me they are watching Odsonne play at the moment and say he is not giving everything. You know there is no hesitation whatsoever for me to select him on Sunday.”