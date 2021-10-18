Aberdeen back Stephen Glass, Rangers would 'snap hand off' for £17m offer, ex-Hearts star wanted by EPL side, Old Firm fans buy St Mirren new player each year - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Both sides of the Old Firm have been dropping points, home and away, and there were plenty of talking points from an eventful weekend in the top flight.
In addition, there has been plenty of speculation over managers, from the top right down to the bottom. The latest boss to be under pressure is Aberdeen’s Stephen Glass, while the link of Steven Gerrard to Newcastle United remains in the background.
Domestic action doesn’t return until the weekend but Celtic and Rangers are in action during the week with Europa League ties. Both require wins after starting the group stage with two losses.
Meanwhile, in MLS both Ryan Gauld and Johnny Russell were on the scoresheet in the same game as Vancouver Whitecaps defeated Sporting Kansas City.
Scroll and click through for all the latest from around the SPFL.
1. Glass to be backed
Stephen Glass will be given time to turn it around at Aberdeen. The Dons dropped to ninth after losing at Dundee on Saturday. The 2-1 loss prompted an angry reaction from the visiting support who called for Glass to leave. Chairman Dave Cormack is likely to stick with Glass despite the club being on their worst league run since 2010. (Scottish Sun)
Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
2. Morelos will find the goal trail
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has backed Alfredo Morelos to find the goal trail after some wayward finishing. The Colombian passed up good chances in the 1-1 draw with Hearts and Gerrard admitted he’s “not at his best”. He said: “He’s still getting into the areas and he’s still getting chances.” (Various)
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
3. EPL interest in Hickey
Former Hearts star Aaron Hickey is being targeted by Premier League side Aston Villa. The full-back has been impressing in Serie A this season with Bologna. However, the teenager is in no rush to return to the UK despite interest. (Scottish Sun)
Photo: Mario Carlini / Iguana Press
4. Old Firm buy St Mirren a player
St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick has said giving Celtic and Rangers two stands pays for a player each season. He would be keen for the club to give the Old Firm less but only if the demand for tickets was there from Buddies fans. He said: “Every time I see Celtic and Rangers fans in the two stands behind the goals, I always think: 'We can buy a player’. That gets me through it.” (Football Scotland)
Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group