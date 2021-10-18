Aberdeen back Stephen Glass, Rangers would 'snap hand off' for £17m offer, ex-Hearts star wanted by EPL side, Old Firm fans buy St Mirren new player each year - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

4. Old Firm buy St Mirren a player

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick has said giving Celtic and Rangers two stands pays for a player each season. He would be keen for the club to give the Old Firm less but only if the demand for tickets was there from Buddies fans. He said: “Every time I see Celtic and Rangers fans in the two stands behind the goals, I always think: 'We can buy a player’. That gets me through it.” (Football Scotland)

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group