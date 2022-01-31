Aaron Ramsey to Rangers: This is a statement signing, changing underwhelmed fans, a move with risks attached though

If many of them were previously feeling a little underwhelmed by the business carried out by the Scottish champions during the January transfer window, the arrival of a player of Ramsey’s unquestionably high calibre to bolster their title defence for the remaining four months of the season dramatically alters that mood.

It is a hugely ambitious move by Rangers, a statement of intent as they look to hold off Celtic’s challenge and win a Premiership crown which could be worth in excess of £30 million this season with the likelihood of a guaranteed place in the group stage of the Champions League.

But it’s also one which is not without a degree of uncertainty, given Ramsey’s struggles at Juventus this season. He has not started a game for the Serie A giants since the opening day of the campaign when he played the first hour of their 2-2 draw at Udinese.

Aaron Ramsey is pictured at Ibrox Stadium after sealing a loan move to Rangers from Juventus

The 31-year-old has made just four substitute appearances since then – two in Serie A, two in the Champions League – and has played only 112 minutes of club football this season. Injuries have played a part but he has become a fringe member of Massimiliano Allegri’s squad, leading to the Turin club’s willingess to let him leave on loan for the rest of this season.

Rangers, though, are entitled to believe they can reap a dividend from what is a major investment in terms of their contribution to Ramsey’s salary and a loan fee. The former Cardiff City and Arsenal star has shown in his performances for Wales this season, starting in four of their World Cup qualifers as they booked a place in the play-offs, that he still has plenty to offer at a high level of the game.

Ramsey could fill the attacking midfield ‘number 10’ role for Rangers, compensating for the season-ending injury suffered by Ianis Hagi, and can also operate as a defensive midfielder or in a wider position on the right.

It may be something of a gamble but it could be a game-changer in the title race.

Aaron Ramsey in action while captain of Wales during their World Cup qualifier against Belgium in Cardiff last November. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Capped 71 times for Wales, scoring 20 goals, Ramsey is a footballing thoroughbred who was schooled under the guidance of Arsene Wenger at Arsenal who signed him as a teenager from Cardiff.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who also spent a rewarding spell of his playing career with Wenger at the London club, will doubtless see Ramsey as someone who has all the necessary attributes to fit into the style of play he has implemented since replacing Steven Gerrard in the Ibrox hot seat.

It remains to be seen just how quickly Ramsey can get up to speed, arriving as he does during a relentlessly hectic schedule for Rangers with both domestic and Europa League challenges coming at them fast. Much intrigue will surround whether he goes straight into van Bronckhorst’s side for Wednesday night’s pivotal Old Firm clash at Celtic Park where Rangers current two-point lead at the top of the Premiership is on the line.

Ramsey is headline-grabbing acquisition by Rangers. They will hope he can continue to make them on a regular basis with his on-field exploits in the coming months.