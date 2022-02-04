Aaron Ramsey: Rangers have 'priority' to sign Juventus star permanently as team-mate delivers 'best I played against' verdict

The Welsh star joined on deadline day in a move which reverberated around Scottish football and further afield.

Ramsey revealed he had other options but decided Ibrox was the ideal destination as he seeks regular football.

He said: “I had a number of offers on the table, but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week.”

Aaron Ramsey at Ibrox Stadium . (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The deal will see the former Arsenal star stay until the end of the season with Juventus taking care of the majority of his wages. There is no clause in the deal which gives Rangers an option to make the deal permanent.

But, according to respected transfer specialist journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Scottish champions will be given “priority” if a sale is possible.

He tweeted: "Aaron Ramsey deal. Rangers have officially no buy option clause included with Juventus, it's a straight loan until June - but the Scottish club will have priority to negotiate Ramsey's permanent signing if both sides wish.”

The player was a spectator at Parkhead as Rangers went down 3-0 to rivals Celtic. Giovanni van Bronckhorst said the game came too early for him with the player having been out injured recently and not featured for Juventus since October.

"No, Aaron will not be in the squad," he said on Monday. He's been out for a couple of weeks, he trained with the squad today, he looks really good, but tomorrow comes too soon for him.

"We'll assess him this week but I think we can welcome him really quickly to the squad."

New team-mate Scott Arfield had high praise for Ramsey and believes he will be a huge help in the title race.

The 33-year-old faced the Welsh international twice in the Premier League when he played for Burnley.

"Ramsey was one of the best I played against, a terrific player and you can see his quality straight away in training,” Arfield said. “He will help us enormously once fully match-fit.”