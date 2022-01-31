Aaron Ramsey pictured at Ibrox as Juventus midfielder arrives to complete Rangers move

Welsh international midfielder Aaron Ramsey has arrived at Ibrox to finalise his surprise deadline-day move to Rangers.

By Stephen Halliday
Monday, 31st January 2022, 9:11 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 31-year-old former Arsenal star will join the Scottish champions on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season.

Ramsey was understood to have alternative options in the English Premier League and elsewhere in Europe after the Serie A side agreed to let him go elsewhere in search of regular first team football.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

His capture is regarded as a significant coup for Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst as the Scottish champions gear up for the remaining four months of their title defence.

Ramsey started just one game for Juventus this season, although he has remained a regular in the Wales side who have reached the World Cup 2022 play-offs and could yet face Scotland in a showdown for a place in the Qatar finals later this year.

Having passed a medical, Ramsey is now poised to put pen to paper and could make his Rangers debut against Celtic at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details

Aaron Ramsey has arrived at Ibrox to complete his loan move from Juventus. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
IbroxArsenalEurope
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.