'A momentous role in turnaround' - How Rangers players rated in crazy Europa League victory over Braga
Ratings out of ten for all the Rangers players who featured in the 3-2 win over Braga.
With a little over an hour played at Ibrox, few people watching would have seen a turnaround coming with the Portuguese side dominating Steven Gerrard's men. Braga were well worthy of their 2-0 lead. Then a goal from Ianis Hagi signalled the comeback as the ground started to rock. Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. Allan McGregor - 8
A big, point-blank save early on and was very confident late on, but had no chance with the goals.