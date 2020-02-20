'A momentous role in turnaround' - How Rangers players rated in crazy Europa League victory over Braga

With a little over an hour played at Ibrox, few people watching would have seen a turnaround coming with the Portuguese side dominating Steven Gerrard's men. Braga were well worthy of their 2-0 lead. Then a goal from Ianis Hagi signalled the comeback as the ground started to rock. Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. Allan McGregor - 8 A big, point-blank save early on and was very confident late on, but had no chance with the goals. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. James Tavernier - 6 One of a number of players who didnt have a great game but showed the mentality and dug in. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Connor Goldson - 7 Wasteful in possession at times but produced a fantastic tackle when Rangers were leading 3-2. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Nikola Katic - 6 Stood up well at the end as Braga tried to increase the pressure to get a result. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more