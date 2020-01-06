'A brilliant character and footballer' - Russell Martin rules out MK Dons move for former Rangers team-mate

MK Dons boss Russell Martin has ruled out a move for his former Ibrox team-mate Graham Dorrans, who is currently with Dundee in the Scottish Championship.

The former Scotland international joined the Dark Blues on a one-year deal in September 2019, and while rumours in Scotland have linked Dorrans with move to the League One side, Martin has played down the speculation, despite acknowledging the need to bring experienced players to Stadium MK.

Speaking to The Scotsman's sister title MK Citizen, Martin said: "I've spoken to him, he's a top player. Whether or not he'll come down I don't know, to be honest.

"He's signed to another club, he's done well, he's good friends with their manager [James McPake] too.

"I'll always be interested in him, but while he's someone else's player, nothing can happen.

"He's a brilliant character, and footballer. But he's a Dundee player, and until that changes, it's not one for us at the moment."