7 players who could leave Rangers in January as Steven Gerrard aims to cut squad size

Over the weekend it was revealed that Steven Gerrard plans to focus on moving players on in January rather than adding to his Rangers squad.

Eros Grezda is not part of the Rangers first team. Picture: SNS

In the summer the Ibrox boss wanted two players for every position. However, the size of the squad at his disposal sits at 28 if you include third-choice goalkeeper Andy Firth and winger Eros Grezda.

Gerrard is planning on allowing two or three players to leave for game time in the mid-season transfer window. And, unlike this past January, when he was able to sign Glen Kamara as well as Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis, he doesn't foresee much happening in terms of players coming into the club.

He said: "I'm not sure players will be out there in January to improve on what we've got. We have to consider that. Listen, if something pops up where we think it'll strengthen us, of course we'll look into it. But the next window will be more to downsize in terms of numbers. Because there are two or three who need to go and play

“The numbers at the moment are too big, 26 is too many. It's a luxury position for me to be in but it's not fair on some of the players. Where they are in their careers, they need to play. I've had conversations with certain players and told them where I see them fitting in."

Wes Foderingham has been linked with an MLS move. Picture: SNS

So who could leave?

Eros Grezda

The Albanian is the obvious choice. Rangers were unable to offload the winger in the summer after he fell out of Steven Gerrard's plans following a difficult first season in Scotland where he struggled to adapt. He was linked with numerous moves away but nothing materialised.

Since then he has been involved in a spitting incident with an opponent in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup which led to his manager to say "we’re trying to be respectful and give him game time to keep his fitness levels up as there are still a few windows open around the world that may suit him. However, if you behave in that manner you won’t represent this club at any level. No one behaves like that and wears the Rangers shirt.”

Matt Polster has rarely featured this campaign. Picture: SNS

In his first game back after the incident he missed a penalty in a friendly.

Wes Foderingham

The Englishman has been an excellent deputy for Allan McGregor after three seasons as No.1. His contract expires at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to MLS. He is too good a goalkeeper to sit on the bench and could look for a swifter exit to get game time.

Jamie Murphy

The forward has returned from injury but has played just 26 minutes of first-team football and wasn't on the bench as Rangers travelled to face Hearts on Sunday. There was a thought he would leave in the summer in a loan deal to allow the player to get minutes following the long-term lay off. With 18 months left on his deal a mid-season loan move could be perfect for a player who has eyed finishing his career at Ibrox.

Greg Docherty

After a positive spell on loan in England with Shrewsbury Town the 23-year-old seemed to work his way back into Steven Gerrard's plans. Recognised as one of the fittest - if not the fittest - at the club he played his part in Europa League qualifiers but hasn't been seen in the Premiership, making the bench on just one occasion. Lately he has more often than not been involved with the second team. Has a deal until 2022 so another loan could be in the offing.

Andy King

The Premier League winner appeared to be a real coup late in the transfer window. However, he is yet to play 100 minutes for the club. It may be as simple as the player is struggling to get to the level of fitness required after missing the majority of last campaign with an ankle injury. He could very much fall into the category of players Gerrard was talking about when he said: "I wouldn't force anyone out the door. I'll always be respectful but honest as well. They get paid to play football so it's important for their career that they play." If an option comes up back down south he may well take it.

Matt Polster

Signed in January, the 26-year-old has made three appearances this campaign but just once in the league. He was on the bench against Hearts but Gerrard could see him as someone who could do with more Scottish football experience with a short-term loan ideal for all parties. That being said, with James Tavenier's struggles the Ibrox boss could be reluctant to let him go.

Andy Firth

The club's third-choice goalkeeper. His short-term future is very much tied to Wes Foderingham's but another who could be willing to gain first-team competitive football somewhere.

