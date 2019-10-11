£65,000-a-week striker reveals Rangers desire - star wants to finish his career at Ibrox

Rangers fans are in good spirits at the moment with the club top of the Scottish Premiership.

A key part of their early season success is Jermain Defoe. The England international has hit 12 goals in 13 appearances - his hat-trick against Hamilton on Sunday taking him to the top of the league scoring charts.

On loan from Bournemouth, the 37-year-old has revealed his desire to remain at the club beyond the end of this season.

He told Sky Sports: "I speak to the manager all the time and he's basically said to me 'I'm delighted with how you are playing but not just that, how you are around the place with all the younger lads.

“Hopefully, at some point something will happen.

“I want to stay because it’s a great club and I’ve known about Rangers since I was a kid.”

Defoe arrived in January on an 18-month temporary deal from the Cherries and has become a fans' favourite. His reported £65,000-a-week deal with the Premier League side expires at the end of the campaign.

He has shared scoring duties so far with Alfredo Morelos with the pair hitting 26 goals between them.

Defoe's have come with the No.9 on his back, chosen as a homage to Rangers legend Ally McCoist.

He said: “I used to watch Ally McCoist, all his goals and stuff like that.

“When I signed the manager sent me a message: ‘What number do you want - nine or 10?’ I said number nine and he replied: ‘I thought so.’

"It’s a special football club. So to wear that shirt and score goals, and to get the appreciation of the fans, is just brilliant.”