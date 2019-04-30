41 Rangers players: Who will be part of Steven Gerrard's plans next season and who will leave?

The Rangers boss said, ahead of the Aberdeen game that the club "certainly know the players we want to take with us going forward". It could be seen as a pointed message to some individuals. Scroll through to see which of the 41 players will be on their way out, and those safe at Ibrox.

1. Wes Foderingham - NO One of the best goalkeepers in the league he will go in search of game time. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Allan McGregor - YES The keeper has been in fine form since returning to Ibrox. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Andy Firth - YES Signed in January, he will likely battle for the back-up position. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Jak Alnwick - No Out on loan, will unlikely have a future at the club. SNS other Buy a Photo

