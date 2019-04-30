.

41 Rangers players: Who will be part of Steven Gerrard's plans next season and who will leave?

Who will be part of Steven Gerrard's plans next season?

The Rangers boss said, ahead of the Aberdeen game that the club "certainly know the players we want to take with us going forward". It could be seen as a pointed message to some individuals. Scroll through to see which of the 41 players will be on their way out, and those safe at Ibrox.

One of the best goalkeepers in the league he will go in search of game time.

1. Wes Foderingham - NO

The keeper has been in fine form since returning to Ibrox.

2. Allan McGregor - YES

Signed in January, he will likely battle for the back-up position.

3. Andy Firth - YES

Out on loan, will unlikely have a future at the club.

4. Jak Alnwick - No

