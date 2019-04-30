41 Rangers players: Who will be part of Steven Gerrard's plans next season and who will leave?
The Rangers boss said, ahead of the Aberdeen game that the club "certainly know the players we want to take with us going forward". It could be seen as a pointed message to some individuals. Scroll through to see which of the 41 players will be on their way out, and those safe at Ibrox.
1. Wes Foderingham - NO
One of the best goalkeepers in the league he will go in search of game time.