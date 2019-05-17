.

20 players linked with a move to Rangers this summer - from Liverpool star to ex-England internationals

Rangers are planning to supplement their squad with quality rather than quantity this summer.

Manager Steven Gerrard and director of football Mark Allen have drawn up plans with an attacking midfielder the priority. Scroll through to see the players already linked with the club, from Premier League strikers to promising Scottish talent.

Rumours the Everton left-back would be moving to Rangers emerged on social media, but it will very unlikely happen.

1. Leighton Baines

SNS
other
The ex-Hibs midfielder's contract with Sunderland expires. He's been linked with a move back to Scotland - Aberdeen and Rangers potential destinations.

2. Dylan McGeouch

SNS
other
Speculation on the former England international linking up with Steven Gerrard has been doused. Out of contract.

3. Stewart Downing

SNS
other
The striker has been said to interesting Rangers but is set to sign a deal with Hearts.

4. Steven Naismith

SNS
other
