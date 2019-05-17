20 players linked with a move to Rangers this summer - from Liverpool star to ex-England internationals

Manager Steven Gerrard and director of football Mark Allen have drawn up plans with an attacking midfielder the priority. Scroll through to see the players already linked with the club, from Premier League strikers to promising Scottish talent.

1. Leighton Baines Rumours the Everton left-back would be moving to Rangers emerged on social media, but it will very unlikely happen.

2. Dylan McGeouch The ex-Hibs midfielder's contract with Sunderland expires. He's been linked with a move back to Scotland - Aberdeen and Rangers potential destinations.

3. Stewart Downing Speculation on the former England international linking up with Steven Gerrard has been doused. Out of contract.

4. Steven Naismith The striker has been said to interesting Rangers but is set to sign a deal with Hearts.

