16 free agents Rangers could target - ex-Real Madrid left-back to former Manchester United striker

It follows a link to ex-Juventus star Claudio Marchisio. It was reported that the Italian international midfielder had rejected a move to Ibrox after leaving Russian champions Zenit St Petersburg in the summer. Does that mean the club are on the lookout for another midfielder? Or will they enter the market for a replacement for Jon Flanagan, a back-up to James Tavernier or a third striker? See 16 possible options.

1. Modibo Maiga The former West Ham striker last played in Thailand after spells in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Can play wide or come in as third-choice forward. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Jordan Mutch Was last playing in South Korea. Experienced English midfielder with nearly 80 Premier League appearances. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Giuseppe Rossi An incredibly talented forward whose career has been hampered by injury. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Franck Tabanou Made a big move to Swansea when they were in the Premier League but struggled. Could be an option at left-back. Getty Buy a Photo

