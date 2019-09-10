.

16 free agents Rangers could target - ex-Real Madrid left-back to former Manchester United striker

Reports on Monday suggested that Rangers and Steven Gerrard would continue to monitor the free agent market.

It follows a link to ex-Juventus star Claudio Marchisio. It was reported that the Italian international midfielder had rejected a move to Ibrox after leaving Russian champions Zenit St Petersburg in the summer. Does that mean the club are on the lookout for another midfielder? Or will they enter the market for a replacement for Jon Flanagan, a back-up to James Tavernier or a third striker? See 16 possible options.

The former West Ham striker last played in Thailand after spells in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Can play wide or come in as third-choice forward.

1. Modibo Maiga

Was last playing in South Korea. Experienced English midfielder with nearly 80 Premier League appearances.

2. Jordan Mutch

An incredibly talented forward whose career has been hampered by injury.

3. Giuseppe Rossi

Made a big move to Swansea when they were in the Premier League but struggled. Could be an option at left-back.

4. Franck Tabanou

