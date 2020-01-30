14 strikers Rangers boss Steven Gerrard could target before deadline day - and beyond
The sight of Jermain Defoe being stretched off during the 2-0 win over Ross County on Wednesday night presented Rangers manager Steven Gerrard with a headache.
With just two first-team strikers in the squad it has left the Ibrox boss waiting on the diagnosis of the veteran forward's injury. Between them, Defoe and Alfredo Morelos have netted 45 goals this season. So far there has been little need for an extra forward but it was clear during the team's 2-1 defeat at Hearts with the Colombian out they could have done with another option. Gerrard said: “It may possibly mean we try to sign another striker. I haven’t spoken to (sporting director) Ross Wilson about that situation yet. We have a couple of things brewing besides that." Who could they target?
1. Diafra Sakho
The former West Ham striker is available after leaving French side Stade Rennais. A Senegalese international, Rennes bought him for 8m.