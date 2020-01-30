14 strikers Rangers boss Steven Gerrard could target before deadline day - and beyond

With just two first-team strikers in the squad it has left the Ibrox boss waiting on the diagnosis of the veteran forward's injury. Between them, Defoe and Alfredo Morelos have netted 45 goals this season. So far there has been little need for an extra forward but it was clear during the team's 2-1 defeat at Hearts with the Colombian out they could have done with another option. Gerrard said: “It may possibly mean we try to sign another striker. I haven’t spoken to (sporting director) Ross Wilson about that situation yet. We have a couple of things brewing besides that." Who could they target?

1. Diafra Sakho The former West Ham striker is available after leaving French side Stade Rennais. A Senegalese international, Rennes bought him for 8m. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Kevin Nisbet One of the most dangerous forwards in Scotland. Has scored 22 goals in 29 appearances for Dunfermline. Aged just 22, has plenty of promise. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Billy Sharp Has been linked with a move to Scotland this month. Has barely featured for Sheffield United and would add experience and goals to the squad. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Rayhaan Tulloch Rangers have reportedly been interested in the West Brom youngster whose deal expires at the end of the season. The Ibrox side may be in a position to increase their efforts. Getty Buy a Photo

