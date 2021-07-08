12 players linked to Rangers, plus the summer transfer rumour which came true
‘Tis the season for transfer speculation – and when the Old Firm is concerned, there’s plenty to go around.
Rangers and Steven Gerrard have been linked with a whole host of names from around the country – and around the globe in recent months as they look to defend their 55th Scottish league title – and add a 56th.
Fashion Sakala was an early recruit, as was Nnamdi Oboforh, on pre-contract deals before the season concluded and more signings have been anticipated this summer.
Here we look at some of the names who’ve been attached to Steven Gerrard’s side across various outlets and platforms thus far as the ‘silly season’ of speculation, in-the-know and transfer talk heats up.
Some alleged targets have already fallen by the way-side but one long-term rumour has already borne fruit this summer. Could there be another?
Will there be any more among this list pitching up at Ibrox before September and the signing season ends?