12 players linked to Rangers, plus the summer transfer rumour which came true

Rangers and Steven Gerrard have been linked with a whole host of names from around the country – and around the globe in recent months as they look to defend their 55th Scottish league title – and add a 56th.

Fashion Sakala was an early recruit, as was Nnamdi Oboforh, on pre-contract deals before the season concluded and more signings have been anticipated this summer.

Here we look at some of the names who’ve been attached to Steven Gerrard’s side across various outlets and platforms thus far as the ‘silly season’ of speculation, in-the-know and transfer talk heats up.

Some alleged targets have already fallen by the way-side but one long-term rumour has already borne fruit this summer. Could there be another?

Will there be any more among this list pitching up at Ibrox before September and the signing season ends?

1. Abdou Harroui Dutch under-21 midfielder Abdou Harroui is entering the final year of his contract at Sparta Rotterdam and has been linked with Ibrox - but also Leeds United, Brighton and Lille according to reports in Holland. Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK Buy photo

2. Gustavo Hamer Linked back in January, Rangers denied they were in for Coventry's Hamer in the winter transfer window but stories suggesting a move resurfaced in late May. Photo: Nathan Stirk Buy photo

3. Siriki Dembele The Peterborough winger will know Glasgow given younger brother Karamoko has plied his trade here with Celtic and Siriki has been linked with both sides of the Old Firm numerous times this year - but no club has matched the English side's valuation, yet with Fulham and Sheffield United also said to be keen. Photo: Nathan Stirk Buy photo

4. Kevin Nisbet The Scotland international was credited with Ibrox interest when he was at Dunfermline a year ago - before moving to Hibs. Links to Birmingham and clubs in Russia have followed after a decent start to life in the top flight - and Old Firm links have never been far away and re-surfaced this week. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Buy photo