11 former Scottish Premiership stars still without a club this summer

We’re now just a week away from the end of the transfer window with clubs scrambling around trying to attract talent in the hope of strengthening their chances of a successful campaign ahead.

But for some the transfer window is not the end. In fact, it can provide a boost in their own hopes of finding employment next season.

The global pandemic has made it harder to players to move around or find a club with pockets deep enough to meet their needs. Such free agents can be forgotten about in the closing days of the window as clubs concentrate on those deals they need to get over the line by September 1.

Here are 11 familiar faces who are still searching around for their next destination...

1. Olivier Ntcham The French midfielder is yet to find a new club after his exit from Celtic was confirmed earlier this month. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Jozo Simunovic The former Celtic defender remains a free agent despite leaving the club in the summer of 2020. He hasn't played since last February. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Guy Melamed The Israeli striker, who helped Saints to two trophies last season, turned down the offer of a new deal but has yet to find another club. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group / SFA Photo Sales

4. Greg Stewart The ex-Rangers playmaker, who's also featured for Dundee, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen, is yet to land with a new club following his release at Ibrox. Photo: Rico Brouwer - SNS Group Photo Sales