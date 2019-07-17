10 players could leave Rangers as Steven Gerrard aims to cut squad

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has provided an update on the club's transfer business.

Steven Gerrard has outlined Rangers' transfer plans for the remainder of the season. Picture: SNS

Speaking ahead of the club's Europa League first round qualifying second-leg encounter with Gibraltar side St Jospeh's, the Liverpool legend opened up about possible arrivals and departures.

With eight arrivals, the latest being Swedish defender Filip Helander, Gerrard is relatively content with the squad at his disposal.

"Whilst the window is still open things can still change but in terms of incomings we are very close to where we want to be," he said.

The Ibrox exit door is set to be busy with Gerrard revealing the squad size he is looking to work with.

There are currently 33 players in the first-team which means as many as ten could depart, with strikers Ryan Hardie and Eduardo Herrera having already departed.

"We will try and move players on," Gerrard said. "I want a group of 23/24 players all fighting for 11 jerseys.

"We want two good players in every position fighting for one jersey.

"It is impossible if we are involved in a 60 game season for players to play every game, it is a squad game."