Rangers without five players for Villarreal clash as key trio miss out

Five Ranger players - including Ovie Ejaria, Ryan Jack and Gareth McAuley - are all set to miss Rangers' fixture against Villarreal.

Steven Gerrard's team made the trip to east Spain this monring, but the key trio weren't among those making the journey.

Ovie Ejaria is among the players who haven't travelled to Villarreal (Photo: Getty)

READ MORE: Villarreal legend hails Ibrox - but hopes Spaniards down Rangers

All three missed out on Rangers' thrashing of Dundee at the weekend and each of them have failed to regain fitness ahead of the Europa League opener. Ejaria is still suffering with a hip injury, while both Jack and McAuley are struggling with calf complaints.

Ejaria was vital during Rangers triumph over Russian outfit Ufa, scoring a crucial goal, and Gerrard had hoped the Liverpool loanee would be fit for Thrusday's fixture.

The three players are joined by Alfredo Morelos and Jon Flanagan who both miss out through suspension. The prolific Colombian has, however, travelled with the party.

Graeme Dorrans who has yet to appear for the Ibrox club this season has also joined up with the squad.