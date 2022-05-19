Former Rangers player Trevor Steven has said that Rangers have boosted Scottish game with cup run even in defeat: “This run has been just absolutely mind-blowing, no-one expected Rangers to go this distance in the competition when you consider how it all started quite shakily really.

“For Scottish football, it has elevated the game in Scotland massively.

“When you consider the journey through the season to get to the final, and the euphoria it created, it was such a great experience for everyone.

“The lads should be absolutely proud of themselves, and the fans supported them brilliantly all the way through this tremendous run.”