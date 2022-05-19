Joe Aribo had the Gers fans in raptures in the searing heat of the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium when he opened the scoring in the 57th minute.

However, Colombia forward Rafael Borre levelled in the 68th minute to give the game 30 added minutes where Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp made a fantastic last-gasp save from Ryan Kent.

Then came penalties and despair for the Light Blues and substitute Aaron Ramsey in particular who had his spot-kick saved.

Rangers' Aaron Ramsey stands dejected with Calvin Bassey following the penalty shoot out during the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022.