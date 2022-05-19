Joe Aribo had the Gers fans in raptures in the searing heat of the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium when he opened the scoring in the 57th minute.
However, Colombia forward Rafael Borre levelled in the 68th minute to give the game 30 added minutes where Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp made a fantastic last-gasp save from Ryan Kent.
Then came penalties and despair for the Light Blues and substitute Aaron Ramsey in particular who had his spot-kick saved.
The match finished in heartbreak for the Premiership team.
There were wild celebrations in Frankfurt last night...
The official match highlights are now on Youtube.
Meanwhile, the Official English account of Eintracht Frankfurt has been updated - with the account now named simply ‘Europa League Winners 2022’
It’s the morning after the night before
Greg James kicks off the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show with a sympathetic message to Rangers fans - but for many the lottery of a penalty shootout defeat will be very raw.
The sides could not be seperated after 120 minutes of gruelling action in the Seville heat with Joe Aribo’s second-half opener for Rangers cancelled out by Frankfurt’s Raffael Borre as the match went to extra-time.
ALL OVER
It’s devastation for Rangers as they succumb to a 5-4 defeat in the penalty shoot-out after a gruelling 120 minutes of football. A cruel way to lose the final and the 50-year wait for a European trophy goes on ...
Borre to win it ...
Frankfurt win the Europa League league as Borre fires high into the net beyond the reach of McGregor.