LiveRangers v Eintracht Frankfurt - Europa League final LIVE: Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey named on Rangers bench

Rangers fans have descended on Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville ahead of the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 7:13 pm
Updated Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 7:24 pm

Around 9000 tickets were officially allocated to Rangers fans for the blockbuster match, but the stadium is a sea of blue jerseys, with tens of thousands more spread across the city as the Ibrox side take part in a European final for the first time in 14 years.

It will be the Gers’ 19th European game of the season, with the road to the final starting early last August with a Champions League qualifier against Malmo in Sweden.

The magnitude of the match was evident earlier today when Boris Johnson started PMQs by sending best wishes to Rangers for the match tonight, before sending another recorded video message of support to the club from No.10.

Rangers will look to secure a historic achievement tonight when they play Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final.

Rangers are on the cusp of creating history and you can follow all the action as it happens in our live blog.

Last updated: Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 19:56

Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 19:56

Almost time ...

Rangers players have completed their warm-up ahead of kick-off. Ally McCoist says he is “really excited and nervous” as he urges the Rangers players to “go and finish the job” in Seville tonight.

Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 19:34

A sea of blue ...

The Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium is filling up ahead of kick-off, and there are much more than the official 9000 allocation of Rangers fans inside the arena with a sea of blue jerseys covering around half of the 44,000-capacity stadium.

The anticipation is building ... 30 minutes until kick-off.

Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 19:14

Teams news

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has named his starting XI for the Europa League final. Here is how both teams line-up for tonight’s historic encounter ...

Rangers team named for Europa League final as Giovanni van Bronckhorst makes huge call on Kemar Roofe

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has named his starting 11 for the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 18:46

Is this the Rangers squad that will face Eintracht Frankfurt?

The team should be named soon, but how will it look?

Not long now until one of the biggest matches in the club’s history. Who can we expect to see out there, lining up against Eintracht?

Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 18:30

Rangers fans turnout for the occasion

Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 17:52

The Prime Minister has recorded a video wishing Rangers well.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after wishing Rangers “the best of luck” during his address at the House of Commons earlier today, has followed it up with another specially recordeded video message to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men.

Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 17:47

Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 17:06

Journey to the final: How did we get here?
Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 16:50

Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 16:37

