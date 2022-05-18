Around 9000 tickets were officially allocated to Rangers fans for the blockbuster match, but the stadium is a sea of blue jerseys, with tens of thousands more spread across the city as the Ibrox side take part in a European final for the first time in 14 years.
It will be the Gers’ 19th European game of the season, with the road to the final starting early last August with a Champions League qualifier against Malmo in Sweden.
The magnitude of the match was evident earlier today when Boris Johnson started PMQs by sending best wishes to Rangers for the match tonight, before sending another recorded video message of support to the club from No.10.
Rangers are on the cusp of creating history and you can follow all the action as it happens in our live blog.
Last updated: Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 19:56
Almost time ...
Rangers players have completed their warm-up ahead of kick-off. Ally McCoist says he is “really excited and nervous” as he urges the Rangers players to “go and finish the job” in Seville tonight.
A sea of blue ...
The Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium is filling up ahead of kick-off, and there are much more than the official 9000 allocation of Rangers fans inside the arena with a sea of blue jerseys covering around half of the 44,000-capacity stadium.
The anticipation is building ... 30 minutes until kick-off.
Teams news
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has named his starting XI for the Europa League final. Here is how both teams line-up for tonight’s historic encounter ...
Rangers team named for Europa League final as Giovanni van Bronckhorst makes huge call on Kemar Roofe
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has named his starting 11 for the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.
Is this the Rangers squad that will face Eintracht Frankfurt?
Not long now until one of the biggest matches in the club’s history. Who can we expect to see out there, lining up against Eintracht?
Rangers fans turnout for the occasion
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after wishing Rangers “the best of luck” during his address at the House of Commons earlier today, has followed it up with another specially recordeded video message to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men.
