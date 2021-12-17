Rangers target wanted by Bundesliga, interest in Celtic-linked international, Hibs manager talks, Hearts seek striker: Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

There are games and tactics on the pitch, and manoueveres and plans being made off it.

In a way, it’s a period of all talk and no action – but that’s because the clubs are currently limited in what they can do – even the vast majority of players with expiring contracts can’t begin negotiating with other clubs until some time in the New Year.

Therefore it is prime time for rumour, gossip and speculation as the clock winds down to the big day – the opening of the transfer window on Saturday, January 1.

How we get there though, is anyone's guess at the moment as the concerning rise in the Omicron variant of Covid has wiped out several games in England, and clubs north of the border have held crisis talks in how to maintain safety of the game in Scotland until the winter break, which begins three days after the trading period opens.

There are many stroylines and strands to Scottish football at the moment, and here’s a look at what is making the headlines this morning, on Friday, December 17.

1. Tee-ing up a move Jamie McGrath, the Republic of Ireland international who was backed for a move to Celtic by his manager at St Mirren Jim Goodwin earlier this year, is now attracting the attentions of skybet Championship side Middlesbrough. (Daily Mail) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Watt's next? Skybet Championship clubs Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Bristol City are keen on Motherwell striker Tony Watt who is out of contract at the end of the season. The striker has previously featured at this level with Charlton Athletic. (Birmingham Live) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Wish list Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has warned that though a striker is top of his wish-list this transfer window, they are hard to come by in January. The boss has also warned Jamie Walker's suitors he won't be allowed to go on the cheap (The Scotsman) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 7: Rangers' Alfredo Morelos celebrates his opener during the Europa League Group G match between Rangers and Porto at Ibrox Stadium, on November 7, 2019, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) Giovanni van Bronckhorst's management has struck a chord with Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, Alan Hutton believes, and the Dutchman's methods are bringing the best out of the Rangers pair again (Football Insider) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales