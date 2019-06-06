Rangers steal a march on rivals Celtic in race for midfield star - reports

Have your say

Rangers have looked to land an early blow on Celtic as they aim to stop nine-in-a-row.

READ MORE: Celtic step up pursuit of £3m Motherwell ace David Turnbull - competition from nine teams



The Ibrox side have stolen a march on their rivals by opening talks with Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo, according to the Daily Mail.

With the 22-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of this month he is free to talk to interested teams.

Both sides of the Old Firm are keen on the player who helped Charlton win promotion to the Championship.

He is expected to leave this summer and Rangers have spoken to the player about a move to Ibrox.

However, after a season in which he netted ten goals from midfield he is attracting interest from the Premier League and abroad.