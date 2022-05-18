Tens of thousands will be in the city on the day of the final as the Ibrox side take part in the European final.
It will be the Gers’ 19th European game of the season, with the road to the final starting early last August with a Champions League qualifier against Malmo in Sweden.
Boris Johnson has started PMQs by wishing best wishes to Rangers for the match tonight in Seville.
Read More
We’ve bring you the latest news, predictions, scenes from the ground and more in our live blog.
Rangers in Seville: Latest updates and news ahead of Europa League final | TV Details | Rangers v Eintracht Frankfurt TV details
Last updated: Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 12:58
A look at the Bundesliga side’s route to the final
Group stage
Frankfurt started off with a home draw against Fenerbahce but then won three matches on the trot, against Antwerp and a double header against Olympiacos. They rounded off their group campaign with two draws to finish on 12 points, three ahead of the Greek side.
Round of 16: Real Betis 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 3
The German side have already had a successful trip to Seville during the tournament, beating Betis 2-1. A 90th-minute goal in Germany took the tie into extra time but Frankfurt were saved from penalties by a last-minute own goal.
Quarter-final: Eintracht Frankfurt 4 Barcelona 3
A Ferran Torres goal cancelled out Ansgar Knuaff’s opener for Frankfurt and the German side had to see out a 1-1 home-leg draw with 10 men. But they swept to victory in front of about 20,000 travelling fans in the Nou Camp, leading by three goals before the hosts hit two in the latter stages.
Semi-final: West Ham 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 3
Knauff scored inside the first minute in east London and Daichi Kamada restored the visitors’ lead after Michail Antonio levelled for the Hammers. Frankfurt benefited from Aaron Cresswell’s early red card in the second leg and Rafael Borre settled matters with his third goal of the tournament.
Rangers defender Leon Balogun is hoping his Ibrox “journey” can continue beyond this season.
The German-born Nigerian centre-back is out of contract at the end of the campaign but offered an update ahead of the Europa League final.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons: “I know members across the House will want to join me in offering our best wishes to Rangers for this evening’s match in Seville.”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also offered his best wishes, adding it has been “quite an extraordinary story in the last few years” for Rangers.
Boris Johnson has started PMQs by wishing best wishes to Rangers for the match tonight in Seville.
Sir Keir Starmer also wished Rangers the best - he described the run to the Europa League final as an “extraordinary” journey
A look at Eintracht Frankfurt
Form
Frankfurt are not in great form. They have just finished 11th in the 18-team Bundesliga and did not win any of their closing eight league matches, a run stretching back to mid-March. They drew their final game 2-2 away to Mainz on Sunday. They have been a different animal in Europe, however, with Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham their three most recent conquests in reaching the final. They defeated the London side 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-final, underlining the threat they pose to Rangers.
Players
Frankfurt do not currently have many potent attackers in their ranks. Rafael Borre, the Colombian striker, is their top scorer this term with just 11 goals. Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada is also a threat, having netted nine times, including in the away victory over West Ham. Serbian midfielder Filip Kostic, who joined from Hamburg four years ago, is also deemed a key man for Frankfurt.
Manager
Oliver Glasner has been in charge of Frankfurt for a year. The 47-year-old Austrian landed the job last summer after an impressive two-year stint as Wolfsburg manager in which he steered them into the Europa League and then the Champions League. His first league campaign at the helm has not gone to plan, with Frankfurt – who were fifth last term – slipping to 11th under Glasner. However, the Europa League run has helped put credit in the bank for a man who began his managerial journey in 2014 with SV Ried, the club at which he spent his entire playing career.
“Recent form is with the Scottish side. The Bundesliga outfit need to look back more than two months to record a four-win tally. For Rangers, it’s merely a fortnight. Included within that quartet is that epic night against RB Leipzig in the second leg of the semi-finals”
It’s a question that many non-Rangers fans may be asking today... Will you be supporting them in the Europa League fina;?
Rangers in Seville: Should we all support them in Europa League final? And those Celtic comparisons ...