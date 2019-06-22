Rangers 'first in line' to re-sign Liverpool's Ryant Kent admits Anfield legend and coach

Have your say

Rangers are "first in line" to sign Ryan Kent if Liverpool are to make him available on loan.

Ryan Kent's future is still to be decided. Picture: SNS

That is the belief of assistant manager Gary McAllister.

The former Liverpool midfielder is confident that Rangers can bring the exciting winger back to Ibrox.

Kent became a fans' favourite during his time in Govan last season, making 43 appearances.

Jurgen Klopp is yet to decide on the player's future, whether he stays with the club, is sold or sent on loan again.

McAllister is hopeful for the latter decision.

He said: “It is ongoing, but the decisions at Liverpool will probably be later down the line.

“We have to be aware that Liverpool might receive bids, but you don’t know.

“If Ryan is to go back out on loan again, I think we’d be first in line.”

Another of McAllister's former clubs Leeds United are also keen on the player with Marcelo Bielsa wanting to add wingers to his squad for the Championship campaign.

Rangers completed the signing of defender George Edmundson on Friday with the move for Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo progressing.