Rangers duo to be sent on loan by Steven Gerrard - could their departure make room for Liverpool pair?

Steven Gerrard will allow two of Rangers' most promising talents to go on loan.

READ MORE: Ryan Kent: Leeds interest in Rangers target confirmed - Marcelo Bielsa wants three wingers



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is prepared to allow duo to leave on loan. Picture: SNS

New signing Jake Hastie and Glenn Middleton will leave on temporary basis so they can gain experience, according to the Scottish Sun.

It is a move which suggests that the the Rangers boss is confident of bringing Ryan Kent back to the club, alongside fellow Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo.

With a plethora of wide players, such as Daniel Candeias, Jamie Murphy, who is returning from injury, Jordan Jones and even Eros Grezda, Middleton and Hastie could find game time hard to come by.

Rather than play for the club's development team or bit-part roles for the first-team, Gerrard is keen for the players to continue their progression playing regular competitive football.

Hastie, who signed a four-year deal under freedom of contract, is no stranger to loan spells. He spent the first half of last season with Alloa Athletic having already been loaned out to Airdrieonians.

READ MORE: Scottish Premiership: The 20 most disappointing signings of the 2018/19 season



Middleton made an impressive 28 appearances during the 2018/2019 campaign at Rangers. Yet, the 19-year-old started just eight times.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Leeds United are very keen on the sighing of Kent from Liverpool with the player open to a move to the Championship side. Rangers, however, are confident of the player returning on loan.

The player is waiting to find out what his future holds from Jurgen Klopp.