Rangers could face former conquerors in Europa League draw

Rangers could face their former conquerors Progres Niederkorn in the first qualifying round of the Europa League. The Luxembourg side, who must first face Welsh club Cardiff Metropolitan University in the preliminary round, are among the possible opponents for Rangers in the seeded groupings for today’s draw in Nyon.

Rangers slumped to a humiliating 2-1 aggregate defeat to Progres in the first qualifying round two years ago but will be hopeful of maintaining the improvement in Europe they enjoyed under Steven Gerrard, pictured, last season when they reached the group stage.

Other possible opponents for Rangers are B36 from the Faroe Islands, Finnish side Inter Turku, KR Reykjavik of Iceland or the winners of the preliminary round tie between Prishtina of Kosovo and St Joseph’s of Gibraltar.

Kilmarnock’s return to Europe could see them land Irish or Welsh opposition in the first qualifying round. League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers and Welsh club Connah’s Quay Nomads are among their potential opponents, along with the winners of the preliminary round tie between Ballymena of Northern Ireland and NSI from the Faroe Islands. Finnish club KuPS Kuopio and Breidablik of Iceland complete the list of unseeded sides Killie could face.

Aberdeen could also face teams from Ireland or Wales. Their potential opponents include St Patrick’s Athletic from the Republic of Ireland and the winners of the preliminary round tie between Barry Town of Wales and Cliftonville of Northern Ireland.

Other sides the Dons could be drawn against are Latvian outfit Liepaja, Estonian club Levadia Tallinn, RoPS Rovaniemi of Finland and the winners of the preliminary round tie between KI of the Faroe Island and Tre Fiori of San Marino.