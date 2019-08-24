Steven Gerrard at Ibrox

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard issues warning to fans over behaviour, Celtic receive blow in hunt for right-back but keeper keen on permanent deal, English clubs eye up Aberdeen winger, Levein reassures striker over his future - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Saturday's Scottish football news and gossip.

News from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibernian and Aberdeen.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has warned fans that the club face playing a European game behind closed doors if they don't heed the "clear message" sent by UEFA. (The Scotsman)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has warned fans that the club face playing a European game behind closed doors if they don't heed the "clear message" sent by UEFA. (The Scotsman)
Celtic look increasingly likely to miss out on signing target, Robert Gumny. Neil Lennon's side were keen the Lech Poznan right-back, but the defender has his heart set on a move to Italy. (The Scotsman)

Celtic look increasingly likely to miss out on signing target, Robert Gumny. Neil Lennon's side were keen the Lech Poznan right-back, but the defender has his heart set on a move to Italy. (The Scotsman)
Hibernian's new signing, Melker Hallberg believe Easter Road is the "perfect place" to develop as a footballer, after becoming Paul Heckingbottom's ninth summer signing. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibernian's new signing, Melker Hallberg believe Easter Road is the "perfect place" to develop as a footballer, after becoming Paul Heckingbottom's ninth summer signing. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Sunderland and Ipswich are chasing Aberdeen winger Scott Wright, with the Dons expected to demand 500,000 for the 22-year-old. (The Sun)

Sunderland and Ipswich are chasing Aberdeen winger Scott Wright, with the Dons expected to demand 500,000 for the 22-year-old. (The Sun)
