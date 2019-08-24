Rangers boss Steven Gerrard issues warning to fans over behaviour, Celtic receive blow in hunt for right-back but keeper keen on permanent deal, English clubs eye up Aberdeen winger, Levein reassures striker over his future - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Saturday's Scottish football news and gossip.
News from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibernian and Aberdeen.
1. Gers boss warning
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has warned fans that the club face playing a European game behind closed doors if they don't heed the "clear message" sent by UEFA. (The Scotsman)
Celtic look increasingly likely to miss out on signing target, Robert Gumny. Neil Lennon's side were keen the Lech Poznan right-back, but the defender has his heart set on a move to Italy. (The Scotsman)